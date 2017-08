Needham woman arraigned in May murder of her neighbor

DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH) — A woman was arraigned Thursday for allegedly murdering her elderly neighbor in Needham.

Tammie Galloway, 47, was charged with murder, home invasion, armed robbery and larcey of a motor vehicle. Police said she broke into 81-year-old Laura Shifrina’s apartment back in May and murdered her before stealing her car.

Galloway has pleaded not guilty.

