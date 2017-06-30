Neighbor accused of murdering 81-year-old Needham woman held without bail

NEEDHAM (WHDH) - A woman accused of murdering an elderly resident in Needham was ordered held without bail Friday at her arraignment in Dedham District Court.

Police announced on Thursday that they had arrested Tammie Patrice Galloway in connection with the murder of 81-year-old Laura Shifrina.

Officers were called to an elderly housing complex in Needham on May 31 and found Shifrina dead inside. Police say she died from “sharp trauma” injuries to the neck.

Prosecutors allege Galloway, Shifrina’s neighbor, stole her car and other valuables after the murder before fleeing the scene. Police spent hours looking for the missing car, which was later discovered in Boston.

Galloway was also caught on camera bleaching Shifrina’s car before ditching it, according to prosecutors. She was arrested on an unrelated gun charge shortly after the murder.

“The Needham Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been working at all hours of the day and night since Ms. Shifrina was discovered dead in her home,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.

This is Tammie Galloway, accused of killing an 81 y/o woman in Needham back in late May. @7News she was arraigned today for the murder pic.twitter.com/0UiiSyWQSq — John Cuoco (@JCuocoNews) June 30, 2017

