SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (WHDH) – A neighbor jumped into action and fired at the suspect in an attempt to stop the massacre.

Officials say once the gunman was outside the church after the shooting, a neighbor grabbed a rifle and shot at him. That’s when the gunman dropped his weapon and drove away from the scene.

The neighbor chased after him. The suspect then crashed his car and was found shot to death inside.

A woman posted on Facebook that her boyfriend was on his way home, saw the shooting and the hero neighbor jumped into her boyfriend’s truck to chase the suspect. She said her boyfriend was able to run the shooter off the road.

The shooter died from a gunshot wound, but police still do not know if the shot was self-inflicted or came from the neighbor in the shootout.

