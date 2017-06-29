Neighborhood impacted by Dorchester fire

DORCHESTER, MA (WHDH) - A thick blanket of smoke covered neighborhoods as it blew across Dorchester.

Some residents used their shirts to cover their face.

Firefighters walked the streets to take air quality readings and told people to stay inside.

The Ashmpont T station was shut down and some buses were cancelled, which forced many people into the streets and into the smoke.

“I was just coming in on the bus,” said Josh Ellas, a neighborhood resident, “and they stopped us before Ashmont and I’m just trying to find a way home.”

The heavy smoke poured into a man’s building directly across from the fire and made it too dangerous for him to go home. Unfortunately he left a window open.

“When I arrived here they won’t let you past the yellow tape,” said Peter Tata, “and I’m a resident that lives in the building across the street.”

Firefighters are continuing to pour water on the building.

RELATED: Crews dousing hot spots at Dorchester fire

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)