Neighbors duct tape home invasion suspect at man’s home in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHDH) — Neighbors jumped into action to stop a man who broke into a house in New Mexico after the homeowner said he received an alert on his phone.

Police said the homeowner got an alert reporting movement in his home. He watched video on his phone of a suspect breaking into the house, wandering around and turning the TV on. At one point, police said the man even took a beer out of the refrigerator.

The homeowner called his neighbors to ask for help. Shandra Vestal and her husband got their pistols and her husband blocked off the entry to the street. She then entered the house with the homeowner. Vestal said they located the suspect and they got him to lie down on the ground.

“We got his arms and his feet duct-taped. Then we picked him up, carried him out to the front yard and waited for the police to show up,” said Vesta.

Vesta said police told them that the suspect, Mark Thompson, had broken into another house before this one and was wearing the clothes he had stolen from that home.

Thompson told police he was not trying to steal anything, he just wanted to be friends.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)