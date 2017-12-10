Neighbors on edge after man shot in Lowell

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Neighbors are on edge after a man was shot in Lowell around 3 a.m. on Saturday on 6th Avenue.

Residents said they were surprised to hear about the shooting in their quiet neighborhood.

The victim, a man in his 20’s, was shot in the leg and was losing large amounts of blood.

The injured man was able to get himself to the fire station where he shattered a window while trying to catch the attention of the rescuers inside.

Firefighters came out to see the victim struggling towards a laundromat, open 24-hours.

The business temporarily closed while police and fire crews helped the victim.

Medics arrived and flew him to a Boston Hospital.

The fire chief said the man is expected to be OK.

Lowell Police are continuing their investigation.

