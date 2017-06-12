NESN commentator Jerry Remy says cancer has returned

NESN commentator Jerry Remy has announced that his cancer has returned.

In a statement on Twitter, Remy, 64, said he was again diagnosed with cancer and that treatment starts in two weeks.

“Still strong,” he said. “Please see your doctor.”

The Red Sox analyst and former second baseman had been diagnosed with cancer in 2008 and announced a relapse back in February of this year.

Remy, who has worked more than 3,900 Red Sox games during his broadcast career, agreed to a new multiyear contract with cable network NESN in January to remain the Red Sox’s primary color analyst and work 115 Red Sox games each season.

