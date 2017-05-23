NESN launches new live stream service for Red Sox games

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans of the Boston Red Sox now have the option of watching the ball club on their favorite mobile device, thanks to NESN’s new live streaming service.

The team’s television affiliate announced Tuesday the launch of NESNgo, an app that will provide fans live in-market streaming of all NESN-televised regular season Red Sox games and other programming.

The new streaming offer is available without any additional costs to cable subscribers who already have NESN in their channel lineup.

Streaming can be accessed via NESNgo.com and the NESNgo app for mobile phones and tablets.

