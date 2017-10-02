Nevada governor: ‘We’re angry, we’re grieving’

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Authorities in Nevada praised the response to a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert by police and health care workers.

Gov. Brian Sandoval said at a news conference Monday that he visited some of the victims in the hospital and that, “We’re angry, we’re grieving, we’re confused, people are hurting.”

Sandoval called the shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others Sunday night a cowardly, despicable act.

He and other local officials praised first responders, saying they saved scores of lives.

