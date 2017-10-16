Nevada museum will preserve memorials left for Las Vegas shooting victims

A museum in Nevada said they will preserve memorials left for victims of the massacre.

This comes two weeks after a gunman shot and killed more than 50 people, and injured hundreds more.

The memorial will remain where it is until next month.

That is when members of the county will carefully transport the individual pieces of the memorial to the museum to honor the lives lost for years to come.

RELATED: Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)