New Amtrak rail facing opposition

A proposed new Amtrak rail is facing some opposition.

The rail would speed up travel time between Boston and New York City but a Connecticut congressman said he will work to block any funding to build it.

The rail would destroy shoreline towns.

Railroad regulators are considering proposed updates for Amtrak’s Boston to Washington northeast corridor, creating straighter routes for high speed trains.

