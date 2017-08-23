New app freezes your kid’s phone until they reply to your texts

(WHDH) — Tired of your children not responding to your texts? Now there’s an app for that.

The app is named ReplyASAP, and it was created by a man in the United Kingdom named Nick Herbert.

According to the app’s website, Herbert came up with the idea after his son, Ben, began secondary school. Herbert said Ben would often leave his phone on silent and would either miss important texts or ignore them altogether.

“When I try and contact him he rarely answers, either because he doesn’t hear the phone, or because (and I’ve finally had to admit this to myself) he may be embarrassed to speak to his Dad in front of his friends,” Herbert wrote.

To fix this problem, Herbert created the app which takes over the phone’s screen and rings an alarm until the message is opened and acknowledged. The phone will even ring if the device is in silent mode.

The app will also notify the parent if the child (or other person using the app) deletes the program or removes them from their contact list.

Herbert also mentioned that his friends gave other potential uses for the app.

“Their suggestions ranged from changing your order when your friend is getting the drinks in at the bar, to finding your phone when you’ve misplaced it at home, to work situations when you need to get hold of work colleagues quickly,” Herbert wrote.

The app is currently available to Android users, with a version for iPhone coming soon.

