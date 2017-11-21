New Bedford boy with cystic fibrosis headed to Disney World thanks to Make-a-Wish

This week a 10-year-old with Cystic Fibrosis was granted his wish to return to the most magical place on earth.

Devin Sullivan always dreamed about going back to Disney World because it reminds him of his grandfather.

Devin was shocked when Make-a-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island — and the New Bedford Police Department — told him the good news.

“We hope that you can fill this photo album with pictures, because you’re doing to Disney next week,” the officer told Devin.

“Before my grandpa was sick and died we went there with him” Devin said after the ceremony.

Devin says he admires police officers like his grandfather. He says he wants to follow in his footsteps and become an officer someday.

