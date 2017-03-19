NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - A brazen hold up was caught on camera in New Bedford.

A masked thief was caught on camera trying to rob a convenience store. The store owner sprang into action and fought back.

The Mohamed family say they were inside their New Bedford convenience store when a man holding a knife, disguised with a ski mask, stormed into their store to steal their money.

When the suspect tried to take the cash register it gave the owner, Wessam Mohamed, a chance to grab his bat. Video shows him fighting back.

He said he wasn’t giving the suspect any money. He did what he could to protect his family.

Meanwhile, his son ran to get help for his mom and dad.

The attempted robber is still on the run.

Watch the video above to hear from the family.

