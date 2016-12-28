New Bedford man hospitalized after shooting

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a gunman in New Bedford after a man was shot in the head overnight.

Investigators are searching for clues following the incident, which happened on Tallman Street.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

That victim was taken to St. Luke’s hospital.

At this point, police don’t know the extent of his injuries but say he was stable enough to be transported to the hospital.

Police were speaking with witnesses on the scene. The scene has since been cleared.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)