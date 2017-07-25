New Bedford Police looking for woman in connection with bomb threats

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police in New Bedford say they are looking for a woman in connection with “bomb threats and threats of violence.”

According to officials, Heather Perkins, 37, is a suspect in connection with five threats that were received in the city in the past week, including one threat that caused the evacuation of New Bedford City Hall.

Police departments in 25 communities as well as three colleges — UMass Dartmouth, Bridgewater State University, and Springfield College — have also reportedly received threats.

Perkins is described as 5-foot-4 and about 147 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She does not have a current address but has lived on East Clinton Street and Ruth Street in New Bedford.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Bedford Police.

