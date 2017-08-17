New Bedford, state police investigate fatal shooting

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - New Bedford Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a man was shot dead early Thursday morning in the city, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said.

Authorities say officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of Acushnet Avenue for reports of shots fired and found a male victim in the street when they arrived.

The victim was identified as a 33-year-old man. He name has not been released.

The man was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital and then transferred to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect. No other injuries were reported.

The shooting is under investigation.

