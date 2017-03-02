New Bedford student in court after stabbing fellow teen

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - A New Bedford High School senior is accused of a violent attack at a party for students from Bridgewater and Raynham.

After days on the run, the teen faced a judge in Taunton.

18-year-old Eddie Fonseeca appeared in court Wednesday morning after her allegedly stabbed a fellow teen during a robbery gone wrong at a home in Raynham early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors say the victim tried to intervene after the fact, but ended up with life-threatening injuries.

Evidence photos show Tyler Pascarelli with a deep wound to his neck.

Prosecutors say Fonseeca held a knife to the throat of the robbery victim while also biting the 17-year-old in the neck.

The host of the party, who was also 17, said only classmates were supposed to attend, but apparently word spread to others.

Watch the video above for more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)