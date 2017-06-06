New Bedford teen fatally shot; 2 facing charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) – Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of a New Bedford teenager.

A spokesman for the Bristol district attorney says 18-year-old Brad Lourenco was shot at about 2:30 p.m. Monday at a park near the intersection of South First and Blackmer streets. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he died of his injuries several hours later. Police told The Standard-Times the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Ivan Fontanez Jr. and 23-year-old Keeland Rose, both of New Bedford. They are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. It could not be determined if they had lawyers.

The killing remains under investigation.

