WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — A Broadway actress says she was groped by former President George H.W. Bush in 2009, before he started using the wheelchair that a spokesman has cited in previous apologies.

Megan Elizabeth Lewis tells NJ.com that Bush was standing when he grabbed her buttocks at the performance of a musical in Houston.

She says she was upset by a spokesman’s statement that Bush’s arm sometimes “falls on the lower waist of people” when he is in his wheelchair.

The spokesman, Jim McGrath, did not respond to a request for additional comment Tuesday.

Six other women have said Bush grabbed their buttocks as they stood next to him for photos.

The AP generally does not identify victims of sexual assault without consent, but is using the names of women who have spoken publicly.

