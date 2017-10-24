New chief medical examiner named for Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts has a new chief medical examiner.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday named Dr. Mindy Hull, who has worked as a medical examiner for the state since 2007, to fill the top post in the office.

She succeeds Dr. Henry Nields, who retired earlier this year after serving as chief medical examiner for nine years.

Secretary of Public Safety and Security Dan Bennett praised Hull’s skills as a pathologist and investigator.

Baker said the chief medical examiner’s office plays a “critical role” in the state’s criminal justice system.

Hull is the first woman to serve as chief medical examiner in Massachusetts. She said she was honored to be chosen.

