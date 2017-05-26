New deadline given to FBI to turn over Comey documents

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The House Oversight Committee is giving the FBI a new deadline to turn over documents on former FBI director James Comey and his interactions with President Trump.

The new deadline is now June 8th.

Neither the FBI nor the Department of Justice met the Wednesday deadline to hand over documents on Comey’s interactions with the president.

Those interactions are important because Comey alleged that President Trump told him to stop investigating former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)