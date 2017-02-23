New DNA technology creates profile of suspect in Marcotte murder

RESTON, Va. (WHDH) — A Virginia lab using new DNA technology created the profile of the suspect wanted in the murder of Vanessa Marcotte.

Using DNA gathered at the crime scene, Parabon Labs generated a profile of the suspect. Scientists at the lab created a DNA database with physical traits typically associated with specific genes.

“We focus on externally visible traits,” said Ellen McRae Greyak, of Parabon. “So we do eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, the shape of the face, then also the person’s geographic ancestry or ethnic ancestry.”

Based on the profile, and tips from the public, the suspect in Marcotte’s murder is a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light- to medium-toned skin, an athletic build, and is either balding or has short hair, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr.

In some cases, the lab can create a composite sketch. There is no composite sketch of the suspect in Marcotte’s murder but Early said he is comfortable releasing a description.

