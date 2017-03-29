New DNC chair looking to remake the party

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The Democratic National Committee is planning an overhaul.

It comes as the party’s new committee chairman, Tom Perez, is asking staffers to submit their letters of resignation.

Perez wants to remake the DNC after it was rocked by several scandals and hacks during the last campaign.

A DNC spokespersons said an overhaul like this has happened before when there is a new chairperson.

