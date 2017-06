If you want to make sure you have one groovy dog then you might want to purchase this vest.

The vest is called ‘Disco Dog’ and it is advertised as the world’s first smartphone controlled LED dog vest.

The vest displays numerous messages and patterns.

Standard prices range from 300 to 400 dollars and a custom vest is available for 2,500 dollars.

