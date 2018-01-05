New England Aquarium’s giant lobster survives blizzard, flooding, high winds

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s blizzard-like conditions, extreme flooding and gale-force winds were no match for the giant blue lobster that sits outside the New England Aquarium.

Pinchy, a 10-foot-long, multi-ton ice sculpture, has been thriving in the record cold and brutal weather.

“Snow can become pasted on to exposed ice sculptures, precipitation can pockmark their fine finishes and wind can just knock them down,” the aquarium said.

Despite the threats that the storm posed, Pinchy emerged unscathed.

“Large lobsters share a common temperament with junkyard dogs – suspicious, ill-tempered and ready to defend their territory. Pinchy’s presence seemed to offer a lot of luck and a little deterrence,” the aquarium said.

Historic storm surge in Boston pushed sea water down many streets, temporarily flooding the area.

Related: Dozens rescued after storm brings historic high tide, severe flooding to Boston area

Pinchy was sculpted as part of the First Night festivities in the city.

If Pinchy can hold out until Jan. 10, he will be the longest lived ice sculpture in the aquarium’s history.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)