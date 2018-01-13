BOSTON (AP) — Transportation officials across New England are warning that roads could become dangerously icy as temperatures plunge following heavy rainfall.

Storms caused flooding in some areas early Saturday as temperatures rose to 60 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston, but forecasts predicted a return to single digits by Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service says arctic air is moving in from the west with wind chills that could drop below zero in some areas.

Massachusetts officials say roads are being treated but urged drivers to be cautious.

Power companies say electricity has been restored to thousands of residents in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut who lost power in Saturday’s storms.

The weather service says warm weather led to ice jams in several rivers, and flood warnings remain in effect for some into Sunday.

