New England city records 3rd-biggest snowfall ever

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT( AP) — The late-season storm that pummeled the Northeast has ended up being the third-biggest snowstorm ever recorded in South Burlington, Vermont.

The National Weather Service says Tuesday’s storm dumped 29.4 inches at the airport in South Burlington, where official records have been kept since the late 1800s. That’s good for third place in the record books for the most snow on any day in South Burlington’s history. The biggest snowfall was 33.1 inches in January 2010.

Other big snow totals in Vermont include 32 inches in Westford in Chittenden County and 34 inches in Jay, along the Canadian border.

Portland, Maine, also set a record for the day, receiving 16.3 inches.

In New Hampshire, big snow totals included 23.6 inches in Stratham in the south.

