MANCHESTER, NH (WHDH) — A group of New England divers found a shipwreck off the coast of New Hampshire.

The ship was 300 feet below the water’s surface.

It sunk in 1942 and was just discovered again this past summer.

The divers said the ship is in good condition.

“New England wrecks are typically pretty dark and covered in anemone sea life nets,” said Nathan Garrett.

Although the team was confident the ship they discovered the SS William H. Machen, a clock found on board confirmed its identity.

They traced it back to a Chelsea company that made it back in 1936.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)