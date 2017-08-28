New England governors set to talk trade with Canadians

New England governors and Eastern Canadian premiers are set to talk Canadian-U.S. trade relations days after President Donald Trump threatened to abandon the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Softwood lumber, NAFTA, climate change and energy are on the agenda for Monday meetings in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. The conference includes tours of renewable energy facilities and food companies on Tuesday.

Trump, a Republican, drew cheers at a Tuesday campaign-style rally after he said he believes Mexico and Canada are coming out ahead on the 23-year-old agreement. Meanwhile, negotiations on a NAFTA overhaul began last week in Washington.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says Nova Scotia exports about $1 billion worth of products to New England annually — almost one-third of its total U.S. exports.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)