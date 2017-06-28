New England Holocaust Memorial damaged

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after learning that a pane of glass was broken at the New England Holocaust Memorial on Union Street in Boston.

Officers were at the scene early Wednesday morning as one person worked to clean up the area.

In the video above, you can see a large amount of glass ended up on the pavement.

Police tape surrounded one section of the memorial.

At this point, officers have not said if they believe this was some sort of accident of if this was the result of vandalism.

