New England Muslims hosting festival in Malden to fight misconceptions

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) – Organizers of this year’s New England Muslim Festival say they’re expecting thousands to turn out to their event in a Boston suburb.

The festival, now in its second year, takes place Sept. 17 at the Cambridge Health Alliance in Malden, Massachusetts.

Organizer Malika Macdonald says the free event is meant to combat “widespread misunderstanding about American Muslims” by celebrating the diversity of the Muslim community and the rich cultural traditions they encompass.

The event drew more than 3,000 visitors last year. This year’s gathering features a range of music, dance and live performances, as well as a grand bazaar with international food stalls.

Last year’s popular “Try on Hijab” table will also return, allowing patrons to learn about and wear the traditional headscarf worn by many Muslim women.

