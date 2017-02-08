New England officials and residents brace for big snowstorm

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials and residents are preparing for a big snowstorm that is expected to bring more than a foot of snow to some parts of the region on Thursday.

As trucks loaded up on sand in Chelsea to treat city roads, homeowners went to Home Depot to get shovels and salt for sidewalks. While some have enjoyed the relatively mild winter, others are looking forward to snow, especially plow drivers and those who rely on snow for business.

“We haven’t had that much the whole winter just about, so we’re looking forward to tomorrow, catch up,” said a plow driver.

Many cities have already declared snow emergencies ahead of Thursday’s storm and schools and colleges are announcing that they will be closed.

