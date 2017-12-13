New England Patriots fans rank 2nd drunkest in NFL

(WHDH) — New England Patriots fans really enjoy alcoholic beverages, according to a new ranking.

How many brews are the team’s fan-base throwing back on game day? Enough to earn a ranking of second-drunkest in the NFL.

VinePair mapped and ranked the average BAC of fans across the league. Only one city edged out the Foxborough faithful. That was Dallas.

Cowboys fans checked in with a 0.062 BAC. Patriots fans closely followed with a BAC of 0.061. The Saints, Cardinals and Colts rounded out the top five most-drunk group of fans.

Atlanta Falcons fans were ranked the most sober in the league with a BAC of 0.024.

In 2015, when the map made its debut, the Patriots ranked 18th in the NFL.

View the entire map below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)