New England Patriots host Jacksonville Jaguars in preseason opener

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After a week of joint practices on the field behind Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars will kickoff the new NFL season Thursday night with a preseason clash in Foxborough.

Bill Belichick will likely sit most of his starters, including quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receiver Julian Edelman and the newly-acquired speedster Brandin Cooks.

The exhibition game will instead serve as a chance for backups and rookies to prove themselves before the team is forced to reduce its roster size later this month.

Jimmy Garoppolo and second-year man Jacoby Brissett will likely split time at quarterback.

New England’s starters saw a heavy dose of work against Jacksonville in practice on Monday and Tuesday. The team’s held a walk-through on Thursday in preparation of the game.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

