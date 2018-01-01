New England Patriots opponents for 2018 set

(WHDH) — It’s not yet clear who the Patriots will play in their AFC Divisional playoff game, but we do know who they will square off with in 2018.

The Patriots will play teams from the AFC South and NFC North, in addition to their annual games with the Bills, Jets and Dolphins. The team is also in for a tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The dates and times for the games have not yet been released, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted the opponent list for each NFL team.

The Patriots will play the lowest remaining seed on the weekend of Jan. 13 following the Wild Card playoff round. They secured a first-round bye and the top overall seed with a 13-3 record in the regular season.

Here’s a look at New England’s 2018 opponents:

Home: Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

Away: Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets

