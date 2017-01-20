New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Everything you need to know

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - The New England Patriots are set to play in their sixth straight AFC Championship game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Game Information

Date: Sunday, Jan. 22, 2016

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

Kickoff: 6:40 p.m.

Preview

The Patriots stand just one win away from advancing to their seventh Super Bowl under Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, while the Steelers have not played for the Vince Lombardi trophy since 2009. A win would pit New England against either the Atlanta Falcons or Green Bay Packers.

In the divisional playoffs, New England knocked off Houston and Pittsburgh defeated Kansas City.

The Patriots will look to ride Brady to victory, who happens to be 9-2 in his career against the Steelers. The 17-year-veteran was calling the plays when the Patriots defeated the Steelers in both 2001 and 2004 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Steelers will look to breakdown New England’s defense with Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown, two of the NFL’s elite weapons. With Ben Roethlisberger under center, the contest could turn into an offensive shootout.

Recent History

Oct. 23, 2016: Patriots 27, Steelers 16

Sept. 10, 2015: Patriots 28, Steelers 21

Nov. 3, 2013: Patriots 55, Steelers 31

Oct. 30, 2011: Steelers 25, Patriots 17

Nov. 14, 2010: Patriots 39, Steelers 26

Key Matchups

Le’Veon Bell vs. Patriots defensive front

Bell is one of the top running backs in the NFL, if not the very best. In two playoff games this month, Bell is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He’s quick, elusive and powerful. Running behind one of the top ranked offensive lines in football, Bell racked up the 5th most yards in the league in 2016.

The Patriots will look to their third-ranked run defense to slow Bell. Led by Alan Branch, Malcom Brown and Dont’a Hightower, the team allowed just 88.6 rushing yards per game this season.

Patriots receivers vs. Steelers secondary

The Steelers defense can rush the passer, but they are not a great cover group. New England offensive tackles Nate Solder and Marcus Cannon have been phenomenal all season. If they can handle Pittsburgh’s top pass rushers, Bud DuPree and James Harrison, then Brady should have a field day. If not, it could look a lot like last week’s Texans game.

Pittsburgh tends to play zone coverage to mask the inexperience of its secondary. Tom Brady has found great success in his career finding the openings in the opposing team’s secondary. Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Martellus Bennett and company, should see plenty of open passes.

Antonio Brown vs. Patriots secondary

Brown made headlines this past week for his ill-advised Facebook Live video, but don’t let that fool you. He is absolutely one of the best receivers in the game. In two playoff games, Brown has caught 11 passes for 232 yards. He recorded four 100-yard receiving games and snagged 12 touchdowns during the regular season.

Malcolm Butler will likely matchup with Brown. Butler will likely be given safety help over the top. If Butler is able to slow Brown, Roethlisberger will look elsewhere, putting pressure on the rest of New England’s secondary to step up.

