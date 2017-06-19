New England restaurant makes 159-foot lobster roll

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WHDH) - A popular restaurant franchise in New England set out to break the world record for the longest lobster roll ever made over the weekend.

The British Beer Company in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, created a lobster roll that stretched 159 feet and 6 inches.

Photos posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page showed a massive roll packed full of lobster.

The previous record for longest lobster roll checked in at 120 feet.

The restaurant sold portions of the roll for $10 each. Proceeds went to the Hero Pups organization

