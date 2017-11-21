(WHDH) — Shoppers are getting ready to hit the stores to score Black Friday deals. Despite the increased crowds, a new study says New England tops the charts in terms of safe shopping.

Reviews.org looked at data from past Black Friday incidents that occurred between 2006 to 2016 to figure out their rankings.

The site ranked Maine as having the lowest risk of violence on Black Friday. Vermont, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Rhode Island rounded off the top five safest shopping states.

Massachusetts is the only New England state to not rank in the top 10. They placed as the 34th most violent shopping state.

