New Englanders head to DC for inauguration and protests

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people are traveling to Washington D.C. to see President-elect Donald Trump get sworn in and whether they are going to celebrate or demonstrate, many are coming from New England.

Mary Dizazzo-Trumbull and her husband David traveled to Washington from Boston to watch, just like they did for President George W. Bush’s inauguration.

“I think it will be a great change for the country. We need it,” said Dizazzo-Trumbull.

Others on the same plane from Boston said they were heading to Washington to protest Trump. A large protest march is being held in Washington on inauguration weekend, along with others across the country.

“There’s a significant portion of the population who wants to see change but not the change he’s advocating,” said Meg Hastings, who was traveling to the protest from Maine.

More than two dozen dancers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire will also be joining dancers from across the country to perform in the inauguration celebration.

