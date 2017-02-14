New Englands Revolution fan receives special proposal

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - An early Valentines Day surprise for one New England Revolution fan.

Danielle Parent walked on stage thinking she won a jersey.

But when one of the Revolution players unfolded the jersey to give it to her, the back read, “will you marry me?”

Her boyfriend, Matt Puglese knelt and proposed to her.

She said yes.

