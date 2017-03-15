New equipment keeps MBTA running during Tuesday’s storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials and riders are hoping for a smooth commute Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s storm.

The snow did not halt service as the MBTA had 800 buses and 500 trains running Tuesday.

To keep tracks clear, crews used a first of it’s kind compact track loader.

A worker came up with the idea after the storms in 2015 created so many problems for the MBTA.

The track loader can clear areas faster and the MBTA says it also is cheaper than alternatives.

But the track loader wasn’t the T’s only key equipment that was used during the storm.

The MBTA also used ‘Snowzilla,’ the massive snow blower that melts snow as it moves along the rail.

And heaters also played a pivotal role. They were added to the tracks following the winter of 2015.

