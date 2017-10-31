New ESPN cover shows ‘older’ Tom Brady in 2022

(WHDH) — ESPN The Magazine’s latest cover shows a projection of what Tom Brady might look like in 2022 with a caption that reads “Is The Future Of Football Staring Us In The Face?”

On the cover, a photo illustration of an “older” Tom Brady is featured as writers Seth Wickersham and Tom Junod explore Brady’s attempt to play well into his 40s in “Tom Brady’s Most Dangerous Game.”

They writers also look at Brady’s new book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Peak Performance, for clues to his longevity and find a man attempting to transform himself from a transcendent figure in sports to a transcendent cultural figure.

The magazine is slated to hit newsstands on Friday.

Watch Brady age through 2022 in the video below:

