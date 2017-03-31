New Google Maps feature lets users play Ms. Pac-Man on city streets

Need a new challenge for your typical Pac-Man game? Try navigating through Boston’s winding roads.

A new Google Maps feature allows users to play the iconic video game by opening the app and selecting the game.

Swiping on the screen moves Ms. Pac-Man through the narrow and confusing streets while eating dots and avoiding ghosts.

Google is known for its unique games and colorful stories around April Fool’s, which is tomorrow.

