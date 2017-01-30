New Hampshire attorney general condemns Trump order

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s attorney general says President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration is unconstitutional and violates fundamental principles of democracy.

Attorney General Joseph Foster on Monday said he supports orders issued by federal judges over the weekend barring the U.S. from deporting people from the seven majority Muslim nations subject to Trump’s 90-day travel ban.

The ban, issued by Trump on Friday, halts travel to the United States by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Foster says no president can change the fact that religious liberty is a bedrock principle of the United States and that targeting immigrants because of their national origin or faith violates that core principle.