New Hampshire authorities investigate ‘suspicious’ death of 2-year-old boy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities in New Hampshire say they are investigating the “suspicious” death of a two-year-old boy in Manchester.

Officers responded at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday to 551 Howe Street for a report of an unconscious toddler.

The boy was found at the home and taken to Elliot Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The “cause of the toddler’s death appears to be suspicious,” according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Enoch Willard.

An autopsy is expected Tuesday to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Neighbors reported a large police and fire presence at the home earlier in the day.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” local resident Corey Sawyer said. “I never expected to see anything like that on this street.”

No additional details were immediately available. The child’s death remains under investigation.

