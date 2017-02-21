New Hampshire authorities seek missing 16-year-old girl

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in Exeter are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Officials said Allison Robinson, 16, of Stratham, was reported missing around 2 p.m. after disappearing from Exeter High School.

Robinson was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Chapman Way near the Epping border.

Police said Robinson is 5 feet 3 inches and 110 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black leggings and a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.