New Hampshire community heartbroken after life-size Elf on a Shelf disappears

DEERFIELD, N.H. (WHDH) — A community in New Hampshire is wrapped up in some toy trouble after their beloved town treasure, a life-sized Elf, disappeared Tuesday.

The elf, which was at a gate by Veasey Park in Deerfield, Nh, was apparently moved during the day. Officials said three vehicles — a Ford F150, a blue minivan, and a blue Ford Focus were the only vehicles that should have been moving the doll, and all of those vehicles have Fire or Rescue plates.

The elf, named Zippy, was moved around by fire and rescue crews over the past weeks, posing as a maintenance man, a football fan, at a water well, and other locations throughout town. These locations were documented on the department’s Facebook page.

The rescue squad noted “this is not a joke or a game,” and that they are actively working on locating the missing elf.

The department later posted, “We have contacted the North Pole, and we believe they are sending us some help to locate Zippy, stay tuned!”

Anyone with information about the location of “Zippy” is asked to contact police.

