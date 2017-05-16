New Hampshire couple charged in death of infant son

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) — Two New Hampshire parents were arrested Tuesday on negligent homicide and manslaughter charges in the death of their infant son last summer.

The 2-year-old son of Bradford Ross, 25, and Kayla Austin, 21, died in August after ingesting drugs while in a camper that authorities say the couple was using to distribute methamphetamine.

The infant wasn’t breathing when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers also found the Concord couple’s 1-year-old daughter at the scene. She was not harmed.

As a result of a months-long investigation, authorities issued arrest warrants for the couple, charging them in the infant’s death. They already face prior drug charges.

Ross and Austin are slated to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

