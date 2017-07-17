New Hampshire couple receives bag of medical waste in box from Amazon

MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A New Hampshire couple got an unsettling surprise from Amazon over the weekend, when a bag of medical waste showed up on their doorstep in place of the items that they purchased.

Danielle McKenzie, of Milton, said she knew something was wrong when she did not recognize the contents and noticed that it smelled.

“It looked like there were probably 40 or 50 used ultra sound, or EKG little patchy things, with all of the tubing attached to them,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie said she brought the bag to the local fire department so it could be properly disposed of, but not before reaching out to Amazon for an explanation.

“She was very, very apologetic. She was mortified and could not believe what was going on,” McKenzie said of an Amazon representative.

Amazon gave her a full refund and is now looking into how it got shipped to their home.

